Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | November 11, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

Medical, Landers Road

Thursday, Nov. 5

Grass fire, assist NEBCO, 10968 Lakeside Dr.

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Friday, Nov. 6

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Motor-vehicle collision, Old Wire Road and Sugar Creek Road

Structure fire, 13907 Elkhorn Rd.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Medical, Walnut Hill Road

Sunday, Nov. 8

Grass fire, assist NEBCO, 11664 Ventris Rd.

