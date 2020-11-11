Monday, Nov. 2
Medical, Landers Road
Thursday, Nov. 5
Grass fire, assist NEBCO, 10968 Lakeside Dr.
Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Friday, Nov. 6
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Motor-vehicle collision, Old Wire Road and Sugar Creek Road
Structure fire, 13907 Elkhorn Rd.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Medical, Walnut Hill Road
Sunday, Nov. 8
Grass fire, assist NEBCO, 11664 Ventris Rd.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.