Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trick or treat! by Annette Beard | November 4, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Many people enjoyed the Costumes, Cops and Firefighters drive-through event Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, as members of the Pea Ridge Police Department, Fire-EMS Department, GY6ix and volunteers handed out candy and treats provided by the volunteers and the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club offered bags of treats for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The club members set up in front of the School Heritage Building on the downtown school campus. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club offered bags of treats for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The club members set up in front of the School Heritage Building on the downtown school campus. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club offered bags of treats for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The club members set up in front of the School Heritage Building on the downtown school campus. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

photo
photo
photo

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT