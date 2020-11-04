TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Many people enjoyed the Costumes, Cops and Firefighters drive-through event Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, as members of the Pea Ridge Police Department, Fire-EMS Department, GY6ix and volunteers handed out candy and treats provided by the volunteers and the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club offered bags of treats for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The club members set up in front of the School Heritage Building on the downtown school campus. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

