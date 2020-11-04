TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

The Blackhawk "chain gang" of John Anderson, Marty Adams, John Nichols and David Stewart have long supported the Blackhawk football program.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Marking the location of the ball throughout the game, the "chain gang" keeps a diligent eye on the football during home football games in Blackhawk Stadium. John Nichols and John Anderson visit briefly during a time out.

Courtesy photograph

"The Voice of the Blackhawks" since 1978, Jim Cheek has announced Blackhawk athletes and plays for more than 40 years. A sign with his name on it was recently put in the window of the press box at Blackhawk Stadium.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department EMTs Chris Hunt and Clayton Bass stand by at home Pea Ridge football games prepared to render medical aid if needed.