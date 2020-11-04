Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus November 4, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken pot pie, garden salad, celery sticks, Mandarin oranges, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or hot ham and cheese sandwich

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chili w/beans, crackers & cheese stick, broccoli salad, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlets

Thursday, Nov. 12

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, corn on cob, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Friday, Nov. 13

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken patty, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

