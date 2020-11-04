Monday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, garden salad, celery sticks, Mandarin oranges, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or hot ham and cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chili w/beans, crackers & cheese stick, broccoli salad, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, craisins, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlets
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, corn on cob, pineapple tidbits, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Friday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken patty, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75