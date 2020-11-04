Dennis Joe Hardy

Dennis Joe Hardy, 68, of Washburn, Mo., died Oct. 31, 2020, in his home while surrounded by his children. He was born Aug. 29, 1952, in Springfield, Mo., to Charles Hardy and Mary Ann Miller Hardy.

He grew up in Pea Ridge, Ark., and had many meaningful friendships from that time in his life that have endured. He was a video systems engineer and had the opportunity to travel the world through his career. He toured with Simon & Garfunkel as well as David Bowie, making lasting memories along the way. He was a master carpenter and spent countless hours building things throughout his life. He loved trains and took every opportunity to see them -- which included dragging his kids to every little bridge that might have a train coming by soon, or, just walking along the tracks. He also loved model trains and built an impressive model train village in his later years.

He loved his children and grandchildren, his dog, Spot, and his tractor "Toby." He loved his home on the prairie and enjoyed the years of retirement he had there. He embraced sarcasm to the fullest and his sense of humor will be sorely missed. He was loved very much.

Survivors are his three children, Holly Greenfield and her family of Bourbonnais, Ill., Kristopher Hardy and his family of Lago Vista, Texas, and Dawn Mounce and her family of Springdale, Ark.; two brothers, Gary Hardy of Lexington, S.C., and Scott Hardy of Pea Ridge, Ark.; six grandchildren, Brennan DeLoache, Hailey Greenfield, Townsend Hardy, Tallulah Hardy, Valla Mounce and Shepherd Mounce.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Mae Etta Hickman

Mae Etta Hickman, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Jacket, Mo., to Hamilton Patterson and Opal Gladys Arnold Patterson.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1959.

She worked for Pea Ridge Public Schools for 30 years as a computer lab tech. She enjoyed gardening, going to Branson with her family and feeding the birds and squirrels at her home. She loved and cared for her family and attended the Pea Ridge Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lula Mae Palmer; and one brother, Leonard Patterson.

Survivors are a son, Brian Hickman and wife Christine of Pea Ridge; a sister, Kay Cline and her partner, Steve Clampitt of Bentonville; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

There is no visitation scheduled.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Ronald Gene Julian

Ronald Gene Julian, 76, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 28, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Dec. 19, 1943, in Pratt, Kan., to Lloyd Julian and Marjorie Frazier Julian.

He graduated from Greensburg, Kan., High School and moved to Arkansas in 1985 to make his home. He enjoyed going to flea markets, had several collectibles and loved car racing. He was a member of Eastside Assembly in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his son, George Julian of Pea Ridge; daughter, Vickie Rowley of Wichita, Kan.; three grandchildren, Cherisa Towey of Wichita, Kan., and Donnie and Darrin Schmidt of Pea Ridge.

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Eastside Assembly Church in Bentonville.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

William Thomas 'Tom' Redwine

William Thomas "Tom" Redwine, 57, of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 24, 2020, in Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville of a congenital heart defect. He was born April 5, 1963, in Columbia, S.C., to Robert James Redwine and Doris Nester Jones Redwine.

He attended Heathwood Hall in Columbia, S.C., and the University of South Carolina. He worked at many radio stations in Columbia, S.C., before working for Sam's Club. In 1987, he moved to Bentonville, Ark., to work at the Walmart Home Office in ISD and marketing through 2010, most notably he was technical director and later general manager for the Walmart Radio Network, which provided music and information to Walmart stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. In 2010 to 2014 he worked with Mitchell Communications Inc. as social media community manager for Walmart's internal associate social media platform. He retired in 2014, but did some occasional consulting in radio, marketing and social media.

He was active in the northwest Arkansas music scene playing bass and singing. He acted in numerous plays at the Rogers Little Theater, The Village Players and the Arts Center of the Ozarks. He directed plays for the Village Players, served as president of The Village Players of Bella Vista and also served on the board of the Sugar Days Festival in Bentonville in the 1990s.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert James Redwine Jr. and Neil Coite Redwine; and his father-in-law Wendell Reynolds.

Survivors are his wife Sonja Kaye Reynolds Redwine of the home; his mother-in-law, Linda Reynolds of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and numerous cousins and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time.

However, you may visit his Facebook page to share memories and photos to honor a life "well played." Those who are inspired to make a tribute in his name are encouraged to donate to any organization that, like Tom, makes this world a better place.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gerard Kinsell Swartz

Gerard Kinsell Swartz, 79, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 1, 2020, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 6, 1940, in Berkley, Calif., to Herman Frank Swartz and Margaret Phyllis Sawyer Swartz.

He served in the Air Force. He married his love, Judy, on April 11, 1963. His career was in a field that he had a passion for, in electronics as a quality assurance manager and he worked a few different companies in Silicon Valley. He never strayed far from the Bay Area then retired in Auburn, Calif. In 2017, Gerard and Judy moved to Arkansas to be near his children and grandchildren.

He enjoyed sailing on the bay and reading everything from history to sci-fi. His memory for what he read was truly remarkable. He enjoyed a good cigar, a bottle of scotch or bottle of port, and conversations with friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judy after 54 years of marriage.

Survivors are four children, Kathleen Annette Deason of Seligman, Mo., Darla Evenson of Rogers, Gerard Kinsell Swartz II of Avoca, and Judy Francine Pautlitz of Exeter, Mo.; six grandchildren; numerous great-grands and great-great-grands; nieces and nephews; and a cranky black cat called R2D2.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Marjorie Joy Wheeless

Marjorie Joy Wheeless, 91, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 31, 2020, in Concordia Nursing Home in Bella Vista. She was born March 19, 1929, in Delhi, Iowa, to Joseph Henry Engel and Reba Francis Moore Engel.

She was a high school music teacher and also did private piano lessons.

She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 64 years, Donald Wheeless.

Survivors are four children, Jody Wheeless (Dr. Richard) of Taos, N.M., Jill Wheeless (Mark) of Amana, Iowa, Jay Wheeless (Cherie) of Pea Ridge and Jim Wheeless (Jennifer) of Bentonville; a brother, Jerry Engel of Marion, Iowa; four grandchildren, Seth, Sadie, Jay M. and Emily; and five great-grandchildren, Isla, Genevia, William, Jackson and Jay Micheal.

There is no visitation scheduled.

A private family graveside is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.