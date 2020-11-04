Sign in
NEBCO Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | November 4, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

12:05 a.m. Medical, Harper Drive, Pea Ridge

7:58 a.m. Medical, Dam Site Road, NEBCO

6:41 p.m. Medical, Sallie Drive, Avoca

Monday, Oct. 26

8:28 p.m. Structure fire, Slate Gap Road, Avoca

Tuesday, Oct. 27

9:37 a.m. Medical, Holly Circle, NEBCO

Wednesday, Oct. 28

2:01 p.m. Road hazard, Pine Log Road/Maple Point Lane, NEBCO

Thursday, Oct. 29

1:25 a.m. Road hazard, Marshall Street, NEBCO

5:39 p.m. Medical, Marshall Street, NEBCO

Friday, Oct. 30

2:14 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road, Avoca

