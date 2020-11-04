Sunday, Oct. 25
12:05 a.m. Medical, Harper Drive, Pea Ridge
7:58 a.m. Medical, Dam Site Road, NEBCO
6:41 p.m. Medical, Sallie Drive, Avoca
Monday, Oct. 26
8:28 p.m. Structure fire, Slate Gap Road, Avoca
Tuesday, Oct. 27
9:37 a.m. Medical, Holly Circle, NEBCO
Wednesday, Oct. 28
2:01 p.m. Road hazard, Pine Log Road/Maple Point Lane, NEBCO
Thursday, Oct. 29
1:25 a.m. Road hazard, Marshall Street, NEBCO
5:39 p.m. Medical, Marshall Street, NEBCO
Friday, Oct. 30
2:14 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road, Avoca
