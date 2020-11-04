Elections are over.

It's time to find common ground in our differences, set aside hostility and work together for the good of the whole -- the nation, the state, county, city, community.

As this is being written, it's election day and I have no idea who will win the elections -- local or national. I've never been good at prognostication and don't know how much stock to put in those who think they are. But, this I know, this, too, shall pass.

And, although we may disagree on who will help guide our nation best in the future, hopefully we agree that we wish the best for our nation and its leaders.

In my own personal history, there have been 14 presidential elections with 12 men elected to the presidency (there were two president won served two terms). I've seen, and voted in, numerous state and municipal elections. There were times my candidate won and times the candidate of my choice lost, but life went on.

I've been disappointed in the outcomes of elections, but ultimately, life went on.

A recent visit with a lady turning 100 reminded me of the bigger picture. She said when President Franklin Roosevelt died (in 1945) and Harry Truman became president, she was filled with "terror" and it was a "very fearful" time because she was aware of the activity of the "mob" in Kansas City and knew Truman was from Kansas City.

"I thought this man would ruin American," Wanda Roe said. "And he was one of our better presidents. Evidently he had managed to avoid the bad part."

What a lesson that is for me, for you!

We may be fearful. We may be disappointed in the results of the election. But, there's far more to life than elections and politicians.

The sun will come up tomorrow. The earth will continue to spin.

We must enlarge our view and stop viewing life myopically! Life is more than about me and my preferences.

What is your vision? Why do you exist?

"Where there is no vision, the people perish... " Prov. 29:18.

If your end is focused on something temporal, something transient, you will lose vision and hope. But, if you focus on something bigger, something eternal, you can have hope and continue to life and flourish in pursuit of fulfilling your life calling.

As told in the old, familiar story:

Three men were laying brick.

The first was asked: What are you doing? He answered: Laying some brick.

The second man was asked: What are you working for? He answered: Five dollars a day.

The third man was asked: What are you doing? He answered: I am helping to build a great cathedral.

Which man are you?

Regardless of your calling, your occupation, you have a greater purpose than just today's task and comprehending and grasping that will make the difference in your attitude and tenacity.

"The most pathetic person in the world is some one who has sight but no vision," wrote Helen Keller, blind from infancy.

I don't know who won the elections. I don't know what the immediate future holds.

Barring a catastrophic event, the world will continue and we will continue to perform our tasks.

Let's commit to doing that with harmony, kindness, graciousness as we seek the greater good, not selfish ends.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. She can be reached at [email protected]