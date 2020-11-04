In a game with more roller coasters than Universal Studios, the Blackhawks came up a bit short as they lost a 38-37 thriller to the Farmington Cardinals in double overtime.

The game started badly for the Hawks when a defensive breakdown allowed the Cards to get an easy touchdown in the first 12 seconds.

Blackhawk senior Marcus Nobles (No. 23) got the home folks on their feet on the ensuing kickoff, as he ran it back nearly 80 yards to the Farmington 17. Nobles was aided on his near run-to-the-house by good blocking on the part of several Hawk players.

However, on the first play from scrimmage, the ball was fumbled away to the visitors and the Hawks' good fortune evaporated.

The Hawk defensive unit got into gear after an initial 22-yard run from scrimmage gave the guests a first down on their own 43, allowing the Cardinals just 4 yards over the next three plays to force a punt. More disaster seemed in the offing when the punt return was muffed, giving the Cardinals a first down on the Hawk 16.

Like the previous drive, the guests were initially successful, rushing to the 5-yard line on first down, giving them four plays to get to the end zone. Farmington bulled forward for 2 yards to the 3, missed a second down pass, then got but a yard on third down to set up a fourth and 2 from the 2-yard line. Though having a very effective field goal kicker in the wings, the Cards thought they could push it in, but were frustrated when the Blackhawk line blew the Cards back on their heels to drop the ball carrier for a 2-yard loss, regaining possession for Pea Ridge.

Blackhawk junior Joe Adams (No. 2) rushed three times for 34 yards total to get the Hawks near mid-field, where they were forced to punt on fourth and 3. A booming 50-yarder by junior Trevor Blair (No. 8) pushed the Cards to their own 8-yard line. Farmington got a first down to the 21-yard line in two plays, but the third play was all Pea Ridge as they swarmed the Cardinal ball carrier near the sidelines, stripping the ball loose to take over on the Farmington 26. On the very next play, senior Zak Withrow (No. 5) lofted a high pass to a well covered junio Will Anderson (No. 3), who snatched to ball away from several defenders to score with 3:57 left in the first. Blackhawk kicker senior Collin Stewart (No. 42) split the uprights for the PAT to tie the score at 7-7.

Like Pea Ridge did earlier in the game, Farmington suffered their second turnover. This one came on the kickoff after the Hawks' tying score, with the Cardinal return man losing control of the ball when swarmed by Blackhawk defenders. Cardinal No. 31 picked up the loose pigskin and returned it 25 yards to the Farmington 3. Adams took it in on the next play, giving the Hawks their first lead with 3:24 left in the period. Stewart was again accurate and the Hawks led 14-7 headed into the second period.

Both the Hawks and Cards were forced to punt on their next series. The Hawks' punt was a little short with the Cards setting up in Hawk territory on the 45. A first down run for 9 yards gave the guests a second and 1 which led to the Cardinal play caller to try a pass into the end zone. That play was blown up when Nobles stepped in from of it and gave the Hawks possession on their own 10-yard line. Like their guests, the Hawks tried a pass on second down but it was intercepted, giving the visitors a first down on the Hawk 15.

The Cards kept their penchant for successful first down plays intact as they ran around the left side all the way to the end zone for the tying scores with the kick adding the seventh point and a 14-14 tie. The two teams would then trade punts as they went into the half still tied.

Nobles pulled off another great run back to start the third quarter, gaining well over 50 yards to give the Hawks a first down on the Cardinal 38. Adams had runs of 4 and 2 to get the Hawks close to a first down at the 33, but a fourth down pass from Withrow to Nobles picked up 22 yards to the Farmington 11. Adams bashed the line for 6 then 2 yards to set up third and 2 from the Card 3. Adams then slipped past the defense to get into the end zone with a little help from his friends. The score gave the Hawks their second lead. The Stewart PAT kick put the Hawks up 21-14 with 8:41 showing in the third.

The Hawk defense made the road tough for the Cards on their next possession, forcing them into fourth down plays twice. Unfortunately for the Hawks, a fourth down pass from the Hawk 34 netted 19 yards to the Hawk 15 to keep the Farmington drive alive and then a fourth and 2 play from the Hawk 7 was just good enough to earn a first and 5 from the 5.

The Hawks had everyone covered on the first down pass play, forcing an incompletion. The next play was barely good for a yard and a third down play was blown up when Nobles dropped the ball carrier for a 2-yard loss to the 6. Knowing the small chance they had at running the ball against the Hawk defense, Farmington sent their kicker in to boot a 23-yard field goal, slicing the Hawk lead down to 21-17 with a little over 2 minutes left in the third.

Pea Ridge had good field position to begin their next possession but they could not cross the mid-field stripe, forcing another punt. Blair's second gem of the evening was a 50-yarder, pushing the ball to the Farmington 2-yard line.

In what was their best drive of the evening, the Cardinals put together a 10-play, 98-yard scoring drive to take the lead. Passing took them to the Hawks 41, where a Cardinal back got loose to run the 41 yards to paydirt. The kick was good to push the guests ahead 24-21 with 9 minutes left in the game, after the PAT kick.

The Hawks' first two plays lost yards, then with 7 minutes left in the game, the yellow flags began to come out when the first penalty of the contest was whistled against Pea Ridge. Facing a third and 18, a 7-yarder to Blair was not enough to avoid the punt, and when the punt was shanked in the wet conditions, the Cards had a golden opportunity to put the game away, taking over on the Hawks 32.

A quarterback sneak nearly scored for the Cardinals with the signal caller finally being taken down on the Hawk 9. The Hawk defense then came alive, throwing ball carriers for losses on the next two rushing plays. Forced to the air, both third- and fourth-down passing plays were covered, resulting in incompletions and ball going back to Pea Ridge on their 11.

A couple of passes to Nobles netted 15 then 16 yards to the Hawk 43, but the next three plays netted no yardage. Facing a fourth and 10, but with only 3 minutes left in the game, the Hawks gambled to keep moving the chains, but could not pull it off, turning the ball over on downs.

Sensing another chance to put away the game, the Cardinals quickly ran three rushing plays that netted 34 yards for a first down on the Hawk 9. Once again, the Hawk line rose to the challenge with the Cardinals netting no yardage after three rushing plays. The field goal attempt went awry, leaving the score at 24-21 with less than 2 minutes left, leaving the Hawks 90 yards from the Cardinals' end zone

Needing to stop the clock and move the chains, the Hawks were successful when Withrow drilled a pass to Blair that picked up 33 yards to the Hawk 43. Two plays later, Withrow and Blair hooked up again, this time for 23 yards to the Cardinals 36. Three plays picked up but a yard, but with the clock running out, it was the Withrow/Blair combo again picking up the first down, a 14-yard pickup to the Farmington 21. With the clock down to the final few seconds, Stewart was sent out to try a 38-yard field goal and the Hawk kicker got the crowd to their feet, kicking it through the uprights to tie the game at 24-24 and send the game to overtime.

Adams rushed for 9 yards on the first play in overtime to the Cardinal 1, then leaped over a pile of bodies to score. Stewart kicked the PAT for a 31-24 lead. However, the Cards, aided by a 5-yard penalty, scored on a pass and PAT kick to knot the score at 31-31.

The second overtime, saw the Cards go first, scoring quickly to take a 38-31 lead. Adams got off 3 yards to start the Hawk possession, but the next two plays went nowhere. A fourth and 7 play saw Withrow connect with Nobles in the end zone to draw the score to 38-37. Opting to avoid a third overtime and end the game, the Hawks went for a 2-point conversion. The play was not successful, ending the game.

Adams led the ground game with 102 yards on 18 carries with Withrow leading the passing attack with 175 yards on 12 of 25. Blair had the most catches with seven for 104 yards. Nobles caught four for 61 yards, with Anderson grabbing two for 10 yards.

The Hawks will wrap up their truncated season this Friday hosting the undefeated conference leader Harrison which has a 5-0 record in the 5A-West.