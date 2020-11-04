Area residents have an opportunity to have fun and support local businesses this weekend. "Be Loyal, Buy Local" is an event slated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, off Townsend Way.

There will be live music from noon to 3 p.m. provided by Amber and the Relics, according to city official Nathan See.

There will be about 25 vendors including, but not limited to: The Broken Window, Color Street, Long Stitchin, Amethys Moon Shop, Raglands Jam and Jellies, Mollie Love, Saber Life Foundation, Beta Alpha, Woodland and Market, Big Loop Leather, Tupperware, Tall T Boutique, The Ridge Thang, Simply MarLyC and Cartsen Concession (food).

"Shop local -- now is the time more than ever to support local business," See said, explaining that vendors are not being charged to set up. He said many people who have home occupations do "really good work" but don't have the means to promote their business.

"It all goes back to covid-19 -- these businesses were very robust and had to do a lot to meet restrictions. We want to support these businesses that are a staple in the community.

"Across the nation, many mom and pop stores have closed," he said.

"We've been through a pandemic; we need to get people out," See said. "The more dollars spent locally, the more dollars we can put into our city departments."

"We're in northwest Arkansas. We're pretty resilient, pretty robust," he said, adding that this is a great opportunity to learn about and support local businesses.