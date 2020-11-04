Fire Chief Jack Wassman has several requests for City Council members including approval of adopting a Standard of Procedure and approving commercial fire dues.

"This is the first time the Fire Department has actually adopted a set of SOPs for the Fire Department," Wassman said. The Council approved Ordinance 688 establishing the standard.

Wassman explained that all fire dues in the city are the same, regardless whether it is for a residence or a business.

"We've never taken a look at the commercial aspect," he said, presenting his proposal which he said is consistent with other fire departments in the area.

City building official Tony Townsend asked whether the commercial fees would apply to a strip mall or to the individual units in the strip mall.

"Individual unit," Wassman said, adding that he does not plan to change the fees for residences.

There are 104 commercial structures in the city," he said.

Wassman said he also wants to look at how to address fees for "open parcels" of which he said there are 1,262 inside the fire district, which is greater than the city limits. He said he's been working with the city attorney to address the issue.

In other business, city officials heard from Street Department superintendent Nathan See who said 28 dumpsters and six metal dumpsters were used for the fall clean up.

"Everybody was really receptive," See said. The six day event required 390 man hours from city employees. "It was a successful cleanup. We're doing something to help beautify our city."

City officials were given a draft of a proposal for a single service solid waste service and discussed the proposal, but did not take action on it.

"Will citizens have the option to opt out entirely?" council member Ray Easley asked.

"Shane (Perry, city attorney) and I have been discussing that," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "We really need everybody to be on it."

Crabtree said there are many problems with the recycling bins and the city may have to stop having them.

Council member Steve Guthrie asked where the city would have to make using the service mandatory.

"I believe they made the comment they wouldn't do it unless it was everybody," city clerk Sandy Button said.

See explained that only two companies are interested in providing the single service.

City officials agreed to discuss it again at the November meeting.