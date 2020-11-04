Sign in
Casting a vote! by Annette Beard | November 4, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pam Butler of Pea Ridge was one of more than 400 voters who cast their vote shortly before noon Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the polling place at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. Butler said she recently moved to Pea Ridge from Rogers after moving to northwest Arkansas from Mountain View a few years ago to be close to her grown children.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Due to covid-19 restrictions, separate doorways are used for entering and exiting the polling place at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, according to election supervisor Stephanie Henson. Upon entering the building, potential voters check in with two poll workers. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Election workers were ready for voters Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the polling place in Pea Ridge. Plexiglas partitions separated spaces where voters sign in to vote. Election supervisor Stephanie Henson said there were 17 poll workers and 15 voting machines at Pea Ridge First Baptist Church for this year's election.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

By noon, more than 400 people had cast votes at Pea Ridge First Baptist Church for this year's election.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Brian Armas and Dawn Fryer campaigned for Fryer's husband, Jesse, outside the Pea Ridge polling place Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Fryer and Merrill White are running for a seat on the Pea Ridge City Council.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Ellen Reeves and Merrill White campaigned for White outside the Pea Ridge polling place Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. White and Jesse Fryer are running for a seat on the Pea Ridge City Council.

