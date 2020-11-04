Requests for rezoning, approval of preliminary and final plats continue to be presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission as the building boom continues in town.

By the end of October, 150 building permits for 2020 had been approved at City Hall. There were 91 permits approved in 2019.

Records show that the greatest number of building permits issued annually since 1995 was in 2005 when 306 permits were issued. The second highest was in 2006 when 187 were issued.

All plans for subdivisions must be submitted to the city. Plans are reviewed by an engineer and the city's Planning Commission and, once approved, are presented to the City Council for final approval.

At the October Planning Commission meeting, one rezone request was approved and one was tabled. Final plats were approved for both Elkhorn Ridge Phase 4 and Fox Spur Phase 2 subdivisions. Both final plats were also approved by the City Council at its October meeting.

Preliminary plats were approved for PRBD mixed-use subdivision and Marilyn's Orchard by city planners in October.

Two new subdivisions -- Sedona Rose and Arlington -- were on the agenda to be presented to the November Planning Commission at its Tuesday, Nov. 3, meeting. Also on that agenda were two rezoning requests and several variance requests.

One of two rezoning requests presented was tabled at the October meeting.

Dan Judd requested a downgrade of a zone from Commercial 3 to Commercial 1 to "try to fit a small metal building on the lot." The lot is on Lindsey Street off North Curtis Avenue. After a great deal of discussion, the request was tabled as planners recommended more research to find out what was best for the small lot and the city's guidelines about setbacks in each of the zones.

Judd told city officials he and his sons run Judd's Custom Sheet Metal and want to move their business to Pea Ridge.

City attorney Shane Perry said the variance which would be requested even with the change in zoning was too much.

"I'm sympathetic to your situation," Perry said, adding that he will work with Townsend to find a way to solve the problems.

According to city building official Tony Townsend, the lot is too small for the 1,500-square foot building Judd has proposed and the property line crosses Lindsey Street, "handicapping him on setbacks."

Planners viewed a preliminary plat for Marilyn's Orchard, presented by Geoff Bates of Bates Engineering, who told city officials the subdivision is planned for three phases and he plans large lots. A creek runs through the middle of the property and several lots are deemed "unbuildable," Bates said, telling planners that the green space is part of the appeal of the subdivision.