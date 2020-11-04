TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Coaches Heather Wade, Melissa Meyers and Asa Poteete and members of the 2019-2020 track team were recognized at half-time of the football game Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, for winning the championship last year. They received state championship rings for their accomplishment.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.