TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

The Color Guard raised flags for the finale during the half-time show Friday night, Oct. 30, 2020, in Blackhawk Stadium.

Band members wore costumes for their Friday night performance in Blackhawk Stadium. Eighth-grade band students were invited to join the high school band Friday, according to assistant band director Matt McCool.

Pea Ridge High School band membes performed for half-time Friday night after a three-week hiatus due to covid-19 restrictions.

Costumes were the theme of the night for the Blackhawk Band Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

