Benton County marriage licenses by Terri OByrne | November 4, 2020 at 2:30 a.m.
Oct. 23

Darick Lee Allen, 21, and Nicole Leann Wright, 21, both of Garfield

Oct. 27

Emmitt Dwayne Musick, 21, and Faithann Hope Townsend, 18, both of Seligman, Mo.

Matthew Aaron Phillips, 30, and Haley Jordan Edwards, 25, both of Garfield

