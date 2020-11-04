Tuesday, Oct. 20
Structure fire, assist NEBCO, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 127
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 18450 Marshall St.
Medical, Prairie Creek North Road
Medical, Guyll Ridge Road
Structure fire, 14232 Cloverdale Rd.
Friday, Oct 23
Medical, Bryant Lane
Saturday, Oct. 24
Medical, Woods Lodge Road
Medical, Kay's Lane
Sunday, Oct. 25
Medical, Sallie Drive
Monday, Oct. 26
Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 11777 Slate Gap Rd.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lock in, Prairie Creek North Road
Thursday, Oct. 29
Tree down, 10591 Piney Rd.
Medical, Elizabeth Drive
Friday, Oct. 30
Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road
Fire alarm, assist LFFD, 2108 Little Flock Dr.
