Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | November 4, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 127

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 18450 Marshall St.

Medical, Prairie Creek North Road

Medical, Guyll Ridge Road

Structure fire, 14232 Cloverdale Rd.

Friday, Oct 23

Medical, Bryant Lane

Saturday, Oct. 24

Medical, Woods Lodge Road

Medical, Kay's Lane

Sunday, Oct. 25

Medical, Sallie Drive

Monday, Oct. 26

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 11777 Slate Gap Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Lock in, Prairie Creek North Road

Thursday, Oct. 29

Tree down, 10591 Piney Rd.

Medical, Elizabeth Drive

Friday, Oct. 30

Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road

Fire alarm, assist LFFD, 2108 Little Flock Dr.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT