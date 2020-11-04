TIMES photograph

Traffic was stopped as police and emergency medical personnel worked on a motor-vehicle collision involving three vehicles about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and It'll Do Road. Vehicles and the drivers were a white 2006 Chevrolet van driven by Kener Henriquez-Rodriguez, a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Amanda Wolfenden-Bray and a grey 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by Shelby Lethem. The report was not available by press time. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph

Pea Ridge Police and personnel from the Fire-EMS Department worked the scene where three vehicles collided about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and It'll Do Road. Vehicles and the drivers were a white 2006 Chevrolet van driven by Kener Henriquez-Rodriguez, a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Amanda Wolfenden-Bray and a grey 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by Shelby Lethem. The report was not available by press time.