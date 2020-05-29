Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock on Friday in this screen grab of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas saw a near-record single-day increase in covid-19 cases among its nonincarcerated population Friday, as hospitalizations reached the highest level yet seen in the state, 113.

Seven additional residents also died of the virus, bringing the toll to 132.

The state saw 237 new cases Friday among the general population, including nursing homes, plus two cases among the prison population for a total of 239 new cases. The record for a single-day increase excluding prison outbreaks was set Thursday, with 267 new cases.

The all-time daily record for new cases including prison outbreaks was 455 new cases, reported May 21.

Although Hutchinson and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith have been attributing much of the rise in new cases to more widespread testing compared to earlier in the pandemic, Smith said Friday there is also evidence of a “true increase” in cases recently.

The highest portion of the new cases Friday came from Northwest Arkansas, particularly Washington and Benton counties, which saw 53 and 38 cases, respectively.

Smith and Hutchinson described the state as having, in a way, multiple epidemics and curves across its regions, with each seeing varied peaks and troughs.

Central Arkansas, for example, saw its number of new daily cases increase rapidly in early to mid-April, then decrease and level off through the rest of the month. It has remained around 15-20 per day for weeks.

Northwest Arkansas by contrast saw fewer than 10 new cases most days until early to mid-May, when the number of new cases began to rapidly increase each day.

Aside from Northwest Arkansas, Smith said southwest Arkansas is also seeing cases increase at a high rate, though the actual numbers are lower than in other areas.

He said southwest cases are mainly from Sevier County, particularly De Queen.

Of the total 6,777 covid-19 cases in Arkansas to date, 1,699 remain active. So far 4,946 people have recovered.

Of the active cases, 73 are in nursing homes, 144 are in correctional facilities and 1,482 are among the state’s general population.

Hutchinson said he would be traveling to Northwest Arkansas on Monday to meet with various leaders, especially from the Latino community, in which the virus has recently spread rapidly. Smith said 25% of active covid-19 patients are Latino.

EARLIER: Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases reported by the state Department of Health on Friday morning was unchanged from figures on Thursday night, at 6,538. The death toll remained at 125.

