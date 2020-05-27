In Luke 11:1-13, the disciples ask Jesus to teach them how to pray.

I am struck by fact disciples asked Jesus "teach us how to pray" -- surely they knew how to pray? They had been there and done that in the synagogues and temples. They had watched Jesus for a while and after seeing what he could do; his wisdom, power, love, they ask him to teach them how to pray.

This makes me think about us. Have we asked Jesus to teach us to pray? Or have we assumed that we know how? The Christian life is fueled by prayer . It is made strong by our contact with God each day.

Yet very few people ever show the hunger of the disciples and ask "teach us how to pray." When it comes to prayer -- I think many folk assume they already know all they really need to know. When it comes to prayer, all of us need some understanding and instruction, time and desire.

To pray as Jesus taught us to pray is, above all to be connected. Connected when we are afraid and when we are full of courage. Connected when we are weeping and when we are laughing. Connected when we are in need and when we have much to give. Lord, teach us how to pray.

When it comes to prayer -- nothing else will quite do except that our hearts and our minds be turned to God as a child turns to its parents in trust and in confidence; in the trust and the confidence that they will be heard and helped and encouraged and loved.

