50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 22

Thursday, May 28, 1970

With the coming of Labor Day three months from now, the big $700,000 All American at Ruidosa, N.M., will be packing into the race stands. And, amid the color and pageantry of the big-time race, some of the excitement of the fans will be aimed at two futurity fillies that were sired, reared and trained right here in the quiet little Ozarks town of Pea Ridge. Smith's Training Stables owns a Triple-A Plus running horse named Calcutta Creek, the father of the two fillies.

During a lengthy session that lasted until 11 p.m. Monday, the Pea Ridge School Board heard school principal William King submit his oral resignation. King has served as principal here for three years. He had been offered a two year contract but has decided to work toward his doctor of second education degree at the University of Arkansas where he has been offered a graduate assistantship for the year.

Garfield Mayor Coen Ross said a fund drive has been started for the Jim Mahurin family who lost their home and most furnishings and clothing in a fire recently.

Ralph Bolain of Pea Ridge filed May 12 as Republican candidate for the office of Benton County judge. Bolain presently is Benton County's assessor, serving his second successive term.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 22

Wednesday, May 28, 1980

School District No. 109 School Board handled five major items in a few minutes under three hours Tuesday night at the monthly meeting, moved from Monday night because of the holiday.

The historic Corinth school house, east of Pea Ridge, was destroyed by fire Saturday night shortly before midnight. According to Benton County Sheriff Claude Penn, "an explosion of undetermined origin occurred and the ensuring fire completely destroyed the Corinth school house and a 1979 pickup." Two persons were injured.

Daryle Greene, Pea Ridge City Council member for the past 20 years, formally announced he intends to retire from public office and will not run again.

Melissa Evans, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Evans, Garfield, has been named as the No. 1 girl miler in the state as a result of her time of 5:20.9 at the "Meet of champs" in Hot Springs.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 22

Thursday, May 31, 1990

Pea Ridge High School held its commencement exercises Friday in the gymnasium with 39 seniors participating. The valedictorian under the college preparatory program was Angie Paulsen. The salutatorian under the college preparatory program was Hope Hardin.

Fifty years from now, the names of Maxine Lee and Wanda Roe will be prominently mentioned on the front page of the Daily Times of Northeast Benton County when the Walton Arts Center's time capsule will be opened and its contents disclosed and studied.

Beta Alpha Sorority was named "Outstanding chapter of Arkansas" at the 40th annual state convention of the Arkansas Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International held May 18-20 in Pine Bluff. Shelby Knapp, 1989-1990 Beta Alpha Sorority president, was named first runner up for "Arkansas Outstanding Woman of E.S.A." Ruth Talburt won the gold link award for social reporting. Dorothy Williams received a 25-year service pin and Virgie Hazelton received a 20-year service pin.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 22

Wednesday, May 31, 2000

A strong line of storms moved north to south Wednesday through town blowing down trees, limbs and power lines. Fire Chief Frank Rizzio said the department had a busy night responding to trees on power lines and a possible house fire. Rizzio said the fire station was without power from 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The 2000 Arkansas State Clay Shooting Championships held at Gunsmoke Shooting Clays was a tremendous success, according to owners Lee and Sandy Anderson.

The grade-level winners of the elementary spelling bee were John Wheatley, first grade; Nathan Norris, second grade; Meredith Cordoza, third grade; and Scharla Paryzek, fourth grade.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 22

Wednesday, May 5, 2010

Century Link telephone customers were on a island to themselves last Wednesday when they found themselves unable to make or receive calls to any telephones -- cell or land -- that were not CenturyTel.

It was drizzling rain, but bystanders who stopped to help until paramedics and emergency medical technicians arrived didn't seem fazed by it at the scene of a two-vehicle accident off U.S. Highway 62 at the traffic light by the Avoca one-Stop Tuesday, May 25. One woman was killed; three persons were injured.

Pea Ridge High School graduating senior Jason McMahon once shared his grandmother, Marilyn Briggs, with 20 0ther children. When McMahon was in Laura Eldrod's second grade class, Briggs visited Pea Ridge from her home state of Arizona, she visited with the children and read stories to them. From then on, the students exchanged letters with "Grandmother" Briggs.

Editorial on 05/27/2020