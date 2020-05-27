The city's new splash pad will not open this summer unless state restrictions are lessened, according to city officials.

"We just don't have manpower" to limit access, Mayor Jackie Crabtree said at this month's City Council meeting.

The state guidelines require opening with 50% capacity and 6-foot social distancing. City officials said the city can not afford to designate an employee to the splash pad for enforcement of the guidelines.

A summer event begun last year -- Second Saturdays -- will not be held this summer, according to organizer Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent. The new event included bands, vendors and food trucks.

The funding for the event was under girded by the vendors who are still limited by state restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crabtree announced that the annual Freedom Fest, held the last Sunday in June, will be postponed until at least August. Thousands of people have attended the event that includes music, food, games and fireworks.

See also said a decision on whether to host the annual Mule Jump will be made by August.

"We already have vendors signed up," See said. "We'd like to know by August as a lot of people start planning to get here by then."

The Mule Jump is held the second Saturday in October.

