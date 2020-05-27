Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
High honors PRHS graduates 2020 by Staff Reports | May 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

High Honors

Dan Hu, valedictorian

Austin Miller

Cassidy Mooneyhan, salutatorian

Lucus Carreira

Tessa Kelley

Sadie Grigg

Alexis Pitts

Parker Rickard

Aden Christensen

Phillip Brown

Kailyn Shackelford

Riley Heston

Garrison Artman

Keera Kennedy

Hailey Key

Elsaysha Ewald

Jacob Jarding

Chloe Marshall

Stephanie Harris

Zach Woods

Kevin Vasquez

Logan Spears

Meghan David

Samantha Bott

Brandon Whatley

Audrey Owens

Jake Adams

Chris Connolley

Shae Gilbertson

Nina Reed

Holden O'Neal

General News on 05/27/2020

Print Headline: High honors PRHS graduates 2020

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT