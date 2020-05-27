High Honors
Dan Hu, valedictorian
Austin Miller
Cassidy Mooneyhan, salutatorian
Lucus Carreira
Tessa Kelley
Sadie Grigg
Alexis Pitts
Parker Rickard
Aden Christensen
Phillip Brown
Kailyn Shackelford
Riley Heston
Garrison Artman
Keera Kennedy
Hailey Key
Elsaysha Ewald
Jacob Jarding
Chloe Marshall
Stephanie Harris
Zach Woods
Kevin Vasquez
Logan Spears
Meghan David
Samantha Bott
Brandon Whatley
Audrey Owens
Jake Adams
Chris Connolley
Shae Gilbertson
Nina Reed
Holden O'Neal
