Randy and Paula Martin of Camden will be married 50 years on May 29.

They were married on May 29, 1970, in Camden Ark.

Randy is retired from the Kroger Company and Paula is retired from pre-school teaching.

They have two children, Vicki Willis (Ricky) of Shreveport, La., and Keith Martin (Wendy) of Pea Ridge, Ark. They also have two grandchildren --Tiffany and Thomas Willis of Shreveport, La.

They will celebrate with a family dinner at a later date due to the COVID--19 outbreak.

Community on 05/27/2020