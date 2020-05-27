For the first time in two months, city officials met in the court room at City Hall after being scanned by a thermometer, answering a health questionnaire and donning face masks. The May 19 City Council meeting was brief, at the mayor's request, and chairs in the audience were spaced at least six feet apart.

Due to the objection of one council member and the absence of another, Resolution No. 441 was tabled until all council members could be present. Council member Matt Ahart was absent May 19.

Council member Ray Easley said he was opposed to the resolution which supports the House Joint Resolution 1018 of 2019 to "continue a levy of a 1/2% sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; county roads, bridges and other surface transportation; and city streets, bridges and other surface transportation after the retirement of the bonds authorized in Arkansas Constitution as special revenue to be distributed under the Arkansas Highway Revenue Distribution Law."

Introducing the resolution, Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the city would loose about $110,000 a year if the resolution isn't passed.

"This is a difficult time for something like this, but it's something really, really important," Crabtree said.

"This is a continuation of something we already have," Sandy Button, city clerk, said.

Street Department Nathan See said the funds have been collected since 2012.

Easley said: "In October, Asa (Gov. Hutchinson) put 6% and 3% on gas and diesel... it didn't have to be voted on. He just did it because he could. All of us here in Pea Ridge have to drive wherever we go."

"I wouldn't be opposed if he hadn't put 6 cents on in October," Easley continued. "It's all part of his big grand plan to generate $300 million -- it's all taken from the citizens. I just can't support it because of that tax that went out in October."

Council member Cody Keene made a motion to table the resolution until all council members are present. The motion passed.

In other business, council members approved an ordinance annexing and zoning 90 acres on the northwest corner of It'll Do Road and Arkansas Highway 72 west (Slack Street) for Winter Park Partners development.

See explained to council members that it was an annexation petition presented by the property owners with the majority approving. The petition was approved by Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

Easley asked about possible soil contamination including "buried junk and debris" on the site. He was assured by See that the Benton County Environmental Protection Agency and the state ADEQ had done numerous soil samples there.

"I'm pretty sure there's some junk buried out there. I'd be really surprised if there isn't soil contamination," Easley said. "And, looking back, we've had meth arrests out there for 20 years. You know they're making it and dumping it."

The ordinance was approved with Easley stating "yes, with reservation."

In other business, the council:

• Approved Resolution 442 establishing a policy within the city for listing items of city-owned tangible personal property with a cost in excess of $5,000; and

• Approved tow permanent easements and right-of-way grants from PMD Enterprises LLC and First Baptist Church, both on Slack Street, for a sewer line. There was no cost involved to the city.

