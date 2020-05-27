Sign in
City looks at home businesses by Annette Beard | May 27, 2020 at 11:21 a.m.

Four home occupation requests are on the June 2 Planning Commission agenda. Each request will be presented in a public hearing at the beginning of the meeting and then considered by planners during the regular meeting.

There is also a preliminary plat for Dove Crossings presented by representatives of Clements Homes Inc. on the agenda.

Home occupation requests include:

• 976 Weston St., by Sierra Smith, photography;

• 140 Rains St., by Sandra Stogdill & Crystal Russell, baking;

• 1520 Holmes Court, by Mitchell Anderson, pest bird exclusion; and

• 620 Washburn Dr., by Miss Chris Woody, balloon decoration and cretions for events.

The meeting, held in City Hall, is open to the public.

