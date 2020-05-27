Funding for cities, counties and states are based on population, a factor derived from census responses.

"It's very important to our city," Nathan See, Street superintendent, said. "How much funding we get from turnback is determined by the census.

Online: my2020census.gov Telephone: 844-330-2020 Mail: Return information received in mail

"And, representation ... it's determined by the census," he explained.

The deadline for self-response has been extended to Oct. 31 because of the COVID-19 restrictions, See said, explaining that officials are encouraging everyone to "self-respond" whether online, by phone or by mail.

"They're trying to have fewer people on the street," he said, adding that as soon as the library reopens, people without computers at home can go to the library and use a computer there. "It takes about three minutes."

"The 2020 Census is vital to our local, county and state funding. There is about $675 billion that will be dispersed throughout the state of Arkansas, based on per capita," See said. "Currently Benton County is above the national average for self-response at 68%, the national average is 54.8%. Pea Ridge is at 65.9% self-response, we have already beat our 2010 self-response final rating which was 63.4%."

See explained that each person who is not counted is money lost for the local, county and state governments.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the importance of the census is that, first, it determines funding for the city.

"Sales taxes paid to the state are split between the schools, counties and cities, which is called turn back. This funding is based on population or per capita. So naturally the larger the population the larger the funds back to the city. In addition, our portion of the county 1 cent sales tax is also derived by the population. Our 1 cent city sales tax is ours, it is not split with any other entity.

"Secondly, different federal and state funding programs are based on population. Different program grants are also based on population," Crabtree said.

"We need to get everyone counted. This count is going to fund our local, county and state governments for the next 10 years. With the growth that is predicted for Benton County to have a 1 million people by 2045 we need to get our portion of the revenue now, so we can plan for the future of our infrastructure. Each year, Census data informs federal funding for more than 100 programs, including school lunches, highway construction, and education."

See also explained that the census could help get more representation in state government as the results of this once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

Everyone should count them self at the place where they are living and sleeping most of the time as of April 1, 2020 (Census Day), See said, adding that they should include roommates, young children, newborns, and anyone renting a space in the home. If someone is staying in your home on April 1 and has no usual home elsewhere, you should count them in your response to the 2020 Census."

For some, this is straightforward. But others--including college students, service members, and people in health care facilities--may have questions about where they should count themselves or how they should respond. Other circumstances can cause confusion as well, such as moving, having multiple residences, having no permanent address, living in a shelter, or living at a hotel or RV park.

Please let me know if you may have any questions about the census.

