Benton County marriage licenses May 27, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
May 14

James Robert Anderson, 34, and Brittany Nicole Emery, 30, both of Pea Ridge

May 15

John Lindsay Faulkner, 45, and Christina Nichole Rice, 25, both of Pea Ridge

May 18

Dale Lee Abercrombie, 58, and Deborah Lee Wilson, 48, both of Pea Ridge

