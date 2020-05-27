Monday, May 18
Medical, Landers Road
Medical, Walnut Hill Road
Thursday, May 21
Medical, Meadowlark Road
Illegal burn, 1420 N. Airport Loop
Medical, NE Hudson Road
Medical, Oak Ridge Road
Friday, May 22
Medical, W. Tucks Chapel Road
Structure fire, 1487 Wilkerson Road
Medical, Car Town Drive
Fire alarm, assist BLFD, 14203 Andover Lane
Saturday, May 23
Fire alarm, 10257 W. Circle Road
Sunday, May 24
Medical, Cessna Lane
Fire alarm, assist LFFD, 3302 N. Dixieland RoadGeneral News on 05/27/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
