Avoca Fire Dept. May 27, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, May 18

Medical, Landers Road

Medical, Walnut Hill Road

Thursday, May 21

Medical, Meadowlark Road

Illegal burn, 1420 N. Airport Loop

Medical, NE Hudson Road

Medical, Oak Ridge Road

Friday, May 22

Medical, W. Tucks Chapel Road

Structure fire, 1487 Wilkerson Road

Medical, Car Town Drive

Fire alarm, assist BLFD, 14203 Andover Lane

Saturday, May 23

Fire alarm, 10257 W. Circle Road

Sunday, May 24

Medical, Cessna Lane

Fire alarm, assist LFFD, 3302 N. Dixieland Road

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

