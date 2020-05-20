School employee Cheryl Tillman manned the table with seniors' packets to give to them as they exited the gym.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Assistant principal James Rappe checks in families of Pea Ridge High School graduates in the order in which they signed up with each graduate allotted a time slot to pass through the gym and across the stage. School officials set up a plan, approved by the State Department of Education, allowing only 10 people in a room at a time. Masks are worn except when taking photographs.

PRHS principal Charley Clark stands on the stage behind a podium, calling each student's name, as they walk across the stage while being videotaped by Mark Laster and Faith Wilson.

School official Holly Dayberry handed out cords and stoles which indicate various organizations and honors achieved by graduates.

Mark Laster and Faith Wilson. Wilson, a 2016 PRHS graduate, attended the University of Central Arkansas, majoring in video production. Laster plans to edit the videos of graduates' walks, speeches and various portions of the graduation ceremony, compile them and create a virtual graduation ceremony which will be released at 2 p.m. May 30. Laster said he spent 35 hours creating the scholarship award ceremony video.

School nurse LaRay Thetford checks temperatures on graduates and their family members as they walk into the gym lobby. All were asked to wear masks. Hand sanitizer is available. All measures were required as state officials mandated for safety during the Covid-19 quarantine.

As one step in the finishing school, graduates were checked in by PRHS media specialist Misty Harris who accepted students' Chromebooks, checked for fines or money owed.

PRHS graduating senior KynLey Burton had signed in for the 8 a.m. time slot Monday, May 18. She was the first to walk across the stage in the gym for videotaping the virtual graduation ceremony.

Graduates were scheduled to stop for a photograph taken by a teacher and yearbook advisor Jessica Woods. KynLey Burton posed before exiting the stage.

Each PRHS graduate was allowed to have four visitors watch them walk. Jerry Burton took photographs with his phone of granddaughter KynLey Burton as she walked across the stage.

School employees Jen Spivey and Brenda Fuller assembled the graduation programs for the graduates.

School employee Cheryl Tillman manned the table with seniors' packets to give to them as they exited the gym.

An area was decorated at the end of the gym for families to take photographs with their seniors. Graduate KynLey Burton posed with her parents Mike and Tina Burton and paternal grandfather Jerry Burton.

PRHS diploma cover

Gift bags and balloons were prepared for DECA graduates; snack bags were prepared for AP students still scheduled for tests which will be taken online.

General News on 05/20/2020