With the doors closed to students and most staff, school maintenance crews have gotten a head start on the summer cleaning and maintence projects and begun preparations for the building moves that will take place this summer.

"July will be moving month," Kevin Ramey, assistant superintendent, said, explaining that maintenance crews are getting buildings "in great shape."

"Our crew is doing a fantastic job... they're mowing, taking care of floors... there's a lot happening."

With the city's approval of the temporary certificate of occupancy for the educational space at the new Pea Ridge High School, school staff members are working on moving classrooms to accommodate the new configuration of grades as all buildings are reconfigured as to what grades will be in which buildings.

School officials reported on various departments with Kevin Ramey, assistant superintendent, reporting that both in transportation and maintenance, the summer schedule has been in force as schools are closed due to the covid-19 quarantine.

"July will be moving month," Ramey said, explaining that maintenance crews are getting buildings "in great shape." "Our crew is doing a fantastic job... they're mowing, taking care of floors... there's a lot happening."

With the city's approval of the temporary certificate of occupancy for the educational space at the new Pea Ridge High School, school staff members are working on moving classrooms to accommodate the new configuration of grades as all buildings are reconfigured as to what grades will be in which buildings.

The food service department served just over 10,000 meals since schools closed, Ramey said, stating there were an average of 3,000 meals serve a week. "Mrs. (Julie) Ferguson and her staff are doing a phenomenal job."

With the transportation department, "we're way ahead of schedule... like summer floors," he said, explaining that work that is usually performed in the summer has been done the past two months.

"They filled fuel tanks ... been taking care of preventative maintenance," Ramey said. "The extra time has been nice."

Assistant superintendent Keith Martin said the school has been approved to continue the seamless summer food program and will continue to serve meals throughout the summer.

"We're making sure everyone has food, making sure everybody eats," Martin said.

"Jamie Woods in the counseling department is working with families ... making sure basic needs are met," Ramey elaborated.

Board president Jeff Neil said: "Thank you; that's a huge burden. A lot of these kids' needs are real."

Just before adjourning, Neil commended administrators: "I want to commend y'all for what y'all have done with the virtual graduation."

"I think y'all will be very pleased with that," Martin said.

Board member Mindy Cawthon said: "I came up here today and Charley Clark and others are working their tails off."

"I think parents will be very pleased with the product," Martin said. "We're trying to make it as special and unique to them as possible."

In other business, Jeff Neil will continue to serve as president of the Pea Ridge School Board after board members elected officers during the May 11 School Board meeting. Jenny Wood will serve both as vice president and disbursement officer and Sandy Button will serve as secretary. Board members elect officers annually.

General News on 05/20/2020