TIMES photograph High School principal Charley Clark and scholarship coordinator Courtney Hurst recorded a scholarship program thanks to the school video classroom and studio and video instructor Mark Laster acknowledging seniors receiving scholarships during a pre-recorded awards show. The awards show was released at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14. The link is publicized on social media and the video can be found on the RTV website. "Special thanks to Mark Laster, Courtney Hurst, and the community for supporting our PRHS graduates," Clark said.