April 2020
Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020
Avoca^$6,123^$6,419^$5,604^$8,058^$7,831
Garfield^$8,317^$8,815^$9,663^$10,866^$9,263
Pea Ridge^$46,078^$51,242^$49,876^$51,104^$65,886
County
Avoca^$7,904^$7,936^$7,829^$8,116^$8,977
Garfield^$8,131^$8,163^$8,054^$8,349^$9,235
Gateway^$6,560^$6,586^$6,498^$6,736^$7,450
Pea Ridge^$77,960^$76,911^$79,729^$88,188General News on 05/20/2020
Print Headline: Sales tax receipts
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.