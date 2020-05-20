Sign in
Sales tax receipts May 20, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

April 2020

Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020

Avoca^$6,123^$6,419^$5,604^$8,058^$7,831

Garfield^$8,317^$8,815^$9,663^$10,866^$9,263

Pea Ridge^$46,078^$51,242^$49,876^$51,104^$65,886

County

Avoca^$7,904^$7,936^$7,829^$8,116^$8,977

Garfield^$8,131^$8,163^$8,054^$8,349^$9,235

Gateway^$6,560^$6,586^$6,498^$6,736^$7,450

Pea Ridge^$77,960^$76,911^$79,729^$88,188

General News on 05/20/2020

Print Headline: Sales tax receipts

