50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 21

Thursday, May 21, 1970

Pea Ridge High School graduates were featured. Mark Lasater was valedictorian and Linda Bell was salutatorian. There were 21 graduates. Superintendent was Andrew Widener; principal was William King. School Board members were Richard Beaver, president; Jack Lasater, vice president; Jewell Pendegraft, secretary; and Keith Escue and Floyd Walker. Class colors were blue and white. The class flower was the pink rose. The class motto was "The law of heaven is love."

Kindergarten graduation was held at 7:30 May 21. Students were Edra Kay Miller, Robert Earl Talburt, Margaret Melissa King, Daniel Mark King, Kimberly Jean Knox, Heanetta Bernice Hurd, Jeff Ashley Johnson, Rodney Eric Horton, Donna Kay Hanner, Jackie Daryl Easley Jr. and Teresa Ann Martin. Teacher was Mrs. Don King.

Sixth-grade commencement ceremony was scheduled for June 5 at Garfield. There were nine students in the sixth-grade graduating class. Billy Billings was valedictorian and Jane Moon was salutatorian. Other graduates were Robert Spencer, Bethie Howard, Larry Lester, Steve Taylor, Karen Roller, Ricky Dye and Tommy Snoderly. Diplomas were presented by principal Mrs. Bernice Low.

The offices of the Benton County Democrat, an 84-year-old weekly newspaper published at Bentonville, were heavily damaged by fire of undetermined origin early Monday morning.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 21

Wednesday, May 21, 1980

There were 51 graduating seniors. Valedictorian was Rick Brown; salutatorian was Jan Lookado. The class flower was a daisy. Class motto was "Go for it!" Class colors were black and gold. Class Song was "Times of our Lives." Superintendent was Roy Roe, principle was Jerry Marple.

Board members and other officials of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association gathered in a light rain at 10 a.m. May 16 to break ground for the Pea Ridge branch facility, to be located at the southern corner of the intersection of Arkansas Highways 94 and 72, near the Spe-Dee Mart.

The Pea Ridge City Council, with all members and the mayor present, issued a statement in open session Saturday morning following a two-hour executive session with Police Chief Loyd Pifer refuting charges of improper use of city property. City officials found "no basis" to the accusations.

Jerry Marple, principal at Pea Ridge High School for the past three years, has been employed as high school principal for the Cassville, Mo., R-4 schools

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 21

Thursday, May 24, 1990

Those concerned that Garfield Elementary School will be closed or relocated any time soon may have reason now to rest a little easier. Rogers School District superintendent Frank Tillery said he believes the existing facility will be in use for another eight to 10 years.

Seven building permits for new homes in Pea ridge have been issued so far this year, which is more than all of last year. Building inspector Floyd Blackwell said, "I believe we're going to see it continue." So far this year, he said, there has been a 228% increase in the number of building permits issued and a 467% increase in building valuation compared to the same time last year.

A co-chairman of the 1990 Pea Ridge Fair said now is the time for organizations to reserve booth space. Virgie Hazelton, who is co-chair with Beta Alpha Sorority president Beverly Morrison, said the fair will be July 11-14 on the school campus.

Pea Ridge High School held its annual academic/athletic award ceremony last week in the cafeteria.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 21

Wednesday, May 24, 2000

While many area schools have opted for the more formal setting of the arena or coliseum, the Pea Ridge High Class of 2000 held a traditional ceremony of graduation on the local football field. The 48 seniors who made the last class to graduate from a high school building that has served the community for 80 years too, the matter quite seriously until the end, when the Silly String came out. Valedictorian was Josh Carter. salutatorian was Alisha Easter.

Drainage problems surfaced again at the Pea Ridge City council meting Tuesday. Last spring, several council meetings centered around drainage problems within the city on Henry Little Circle and Green Street. This time, the problem is north of town in the Givens subdivision on Arkansas Highway 94.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 21

Wednesday, May 26, 2010

The Pea Ridge High School class of 2010 held baccalaureate in the high school gym Friday. Graduation was held in Barnhill Arena Saturday. Board members were Clark Tyndal, Jenny Wood, Darin Wright, Joshua Ramsey and Rick Webb. Superintendent was Mike Van Dyke.

An athletic field house at the high school and $2 million were the topic of discussion at a special meeting of the Pea Ridge School Board Thursday morning.

Seeking to purchase a .18 acre portion of land owned by Alan and Linda C. Ash on Davis Street, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and city recorder to contract with the land owners. The purpose of the purchase was to advance the city's drainage system.

Editorial on 05/20/2020