Kindergarten graduation drive-through set by Staff Reports | May 20, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

There will be a drive-thru kindergarten graduation Friday, May 22. Teachers will hand students their diplomas as they drive through from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The schedule calls for students in the Navigator Pod (Clark, Schroeder, Wilkins, and Crook) to drive through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and students from the Explorers (Hanna, Shackelford, Ash, and Bounds) from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The theme is "I Wish You More." School officials will post a reading of this book, by the teachers, to social media as a tribute to kindergarteners.

"We would also like to invite parents to decorate their cars to make this a fun event for their family!" principal Tracy Hager said.

Parents may pick up their kindergarten student's supplies on this day as well.

General News on 05/20/2020

Print Headline: Kindergarten graduation drive-through set

