Dear honors students,

First of all, congratulations on all of your academic accomplishments. I am so proud of the work you have done. I hated not having the opportunity to speak to you and congratulate each of you personally at the honors banquet.

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vTxftXSMQ1hepNDlJ48URk9QUWVge4RUOackLXAbUW1_t3KNR0UZbx-9y6jJJlP45fMkmRIaE26x_1e/pub?start=true&loop=true&delayms=2000&slide=id.g52ef741b42_1_0

We are in unprecedented times right now and, unfortunately, the last few months of your senior year was shortened by this event.

Memories are so important to all of us and as we get older, this class will have stories to tell about the Class of 2020.

God luck to all of you. It is my hope Pea Ridge Schools prepared you for life's challenges and the next steps to an incredible future.

Rick Neal, superintendent

Pea Ridge Schools

