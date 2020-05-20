Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. May 20, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, May 12

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 15660 N. Wimpy Jones Rd.

Wednesday, May 13

Motor-vehicle collision, Guyll Ridge Road

Medical, Posy Mountain Road

Medical, Indian Hills Blvd.

Medical, Guyll Ridge Road

Thursday, May 14

Medical, Battlefield Road

Medical, Cloverdale Road

Friday, May 15

Medical, Posy Mountain Road

Saturday, May 16

Ems call Walnut Hill Road

Sunday, May 17

Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 20 Rucker Dr.

Medical, Bryant Lane

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Andy Jack Road

General News on 05/20/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

