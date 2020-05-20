Tuesday, May 12
Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 15660 N. Wimpy Jones Rd.
Wednesday, May 13
Motor-vehicle collision, Guyll Ridge Road
Medical, Posy Mountain Road
Medical, Indian Hills Blvd.
Medical, Guyll Ridge Road
Thursday, May 14
Medical, Battlefield Road
Medical, Cloverdale Road
Friday, May 15
Medical, Posy Mountain Road
Saturday, May 16
Ems call Walnut Hill Road
Sunday, May 17
Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 20 Rucker Dr.
Medical, Bryant Lane
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Andy Jack RoadGeneral News on 05/20/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
