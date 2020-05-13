District-Wide news

Athletic Facilities

AAA has closed all athletic facilities until May 30.

Lunch Balance

Call 800-451-4865 to pay any outstanding balances.

Enrollment

Enrollment and information regarding enrollment for 2020-2021 can be found on the school website.

Please follow this link: https://www.pearidgek12.com/enrollment-and-school-choice/

Primary School news

Kindergarten Drive-Thru Graduation

Theme: I Wish You More

Friday, May 22 -- Teachers will hand students their diplomas as they drive through.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- Navigator Pod (Clark, Schroeder, Wilkins, and Crook)

1:30-3:30 p.m. -- Explorers (Hanna, Shackelford, Ash, and Bounds)

Drive-Thru Graduation details:

We would also like to invite parents to decorate their cars to make this a fun event for their family!

• Parents may pick up their kindergarten student's supplies on this day as well!

Yearbooks

Yearbooks are scheduled to be shipped to us on May 8. As soon as we get them in and work out a plan with PTO to get them distributed to families, we will let you know!

Kindergarten Registration

Pea Ridge School District is offering online Kindergarten registration this year! Here are the instructions: https://sites.google.com/pearidgek12..../zippslipinstructions/

If you need assistance, please contact our support team by going to support.pearidgek12.com.

Intermediate School

Chromebook Drop-Off

We will have four scanning stations:

• May 13 -- Fifth grade 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• May 14 -- Fourth grade 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• May 15 -- Third grade 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

We will also have paper packets copied with AMI work for the week of May 18 and the Summer Review packet ready to send with that packet.

Yearbooks

Yearbooks are scheduled to be shipped on May 8. As soon as we get them in and work out a plan with PTO to get them distributed to families, we will let you know!

Intermediate Goodbye Parade

Thursday, May 21, from 2-3 p.m.

Students and family members can drive through the car rider line to wave goodbye to their teachers to celebrate the end of the school year! You can find the event here.

Middle School

Band instrument return procedure

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, May 11

WHERE: Pea Ridge Middle School

SCHOOL INSTRUMENTS:

If you have a school instrument and your child is NOT enrolled in band next school year, return it to the school.

If you have a school instrument and your child IS enrolled in band for next school year BUT the instrument needs summer maintenance, return it to the school.

Otherwise, keep the school instrument to practice with over the summer.

PALEN INSTRUMENTS:

If you have a Palen instrument that needs to be returned because your child is NOT enrolled in band next school year, return it to the school and Palen Music Center will come and pick it up.

Otherwise, keep your Palen instrument to practice on for the summer.

Yearbooks and Chromebook Information

Please make arrangements to return Chromebooks to the middle school between the hours of 12 -3 p.m. on May 21 or 8 -- 11 a.m. May 22. Yearbooks will also be available for pickup at this time.

Choir

Please email Mrs. Eubanks if interested in being in the choir next year.

[email protected]

Cross Country

Cross Country -- Any Girls upcoming grades 7-12 who are interested in running cross country next year please email Coach Heather Wade at [email protected]

Upcoming Junior High

Choir

Please email Mrs. Eubanks if you are interested in being in the choir next year.

[email protected]

Cross Country

Cross Country -- Any Girls upcoming grades 7-12 who are interested in running cross country next year please email Coach Wade at [email protected]

2020-2021 PRJH Cheerleading Team

Congratulations to the 2020-2021 PRJH Cheerleaders: Ava Clark, Avery Moore, Caley Hightower, Emily Scott, Hailey Snarr, Hannah See, Hayley Phillips, Katie Jones, Kennedy Williams, Lacy Williams, Macy Trammell, Makenna Keene, Miley Humphrey, Mya Lundy, Sadie Christensen and Savannah Young.

High School

Education Activities:

Academic Luncheon -- 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020

Link for virtual awards luncheon slide show presentation will be emailed to students and publicized on social media. The presentation will be on the RTV website.

Scholarship Night -- 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020

Seniors receiving scholarships will be acknowledged during a pre-recorded awards show. The link will be emailed to all students and publicized on social media, and the video will be found on the RTV website.

Baccalaureate -- 6 p.m. Friday, May, 15, 2020

Baccalaureate will be pre-recorded. The link will be emailed to all students and publicized on social media, and the video will be found on the RTV website.

Virtual Graduation -- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020

PRHS will be conducting a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020. After careful deliberation and consideration, we determined this was the best route to recognize this outstanding class while also offering a degree of closure for students and families. The graduation ceremony will be available for streaming at 2 p.m. on May 30. The graduation video will be a compilation of all graduates as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma. We will share the video's direct link in late May via email and social media. The ceremony will remain available on the school's television website (RTV) for the entire summer.

• All seniors will receive an email to their school account that will allow them to select and reserve a 5-minute time slot on May 18 or 19 to come to the PRHS gym for graduation.

Yearbook distribution 2020

• 1-4 p.m. May 20

• 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 21

Pea Ridge High School car rider line for 9th- through 11th-grade students.

All students who purchased a yearbook will be able to pick up their yearbook when they dropp of their Chromebook. If any money is due, it will need to be paid at the time. Yearbooks are sold out.

There are no more to be purchased.

Contact Jessica Woods at [email protected] with any questions.

Chromebook Return 2020

When:

• 1-4 p.m. May 20

• 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 21

Where:

• PRHS Car Rider Line

Who:

• Students in Grades 9-11

What:

• All students need to return their Chromebook and charger. A lost charger costs $25 to replace. Students also need to return any other school issued items (textbooks, calculators, headphones, etc.). It is important to return your Chromebook as they are updated, cleaned, and repaired during the summer. Please enter the car rider line from Weston Street and be prepared to place all equipment on a table when prompted. Advanced Placement students testing after May 21 need to keep their Chromebook until testing is completed and will receive a separate email with instructions. Thank you for your patience and support!

EF Educational Tours

Due to the postponement of all EF Educational Tours, Mrs. Grubbs and Mrs. Conniors NYC and Washington D.C. trip will take place on Spring Break of 2021.

This news means we are able to re-open our trip to give more students the opportunity to travel and learn with us.

We would love to chat with you about making this exciting opportunity a reality for your student -- please reach out for more information!

Casey Connior -- [email protected] or Gena Grubbs -- [email protected]

Choir

Please email Mrs. Eubanks if you are interested in being in the choir next year.

[email protected]

Color Guard

If interested in trying out for next year's color guard, please check on Facebook site for link to the google document to fill out the form. If you have guard experience, you will be making a video. If you do not have experience, Mrs. Eubanks wants you to email her for more info at [email protected]

Cross Country

Girls upcoming grades 7-12 who are interested in running cross country next year please email Coach Wade at [email protected]

2020-2021 PRHS Cheerleading Team

Congratulations to the 2020-2021 PRHS Cheerleaders: Addie Rhine, Addisyn Jennings, Alison Hiett, Aniya Clark, Brooke McCool, Isabella Cruz, Kennedy Allison, Kiowa Morris, Kyla Wheeless, Lindsay Garrard, Maddie Rogers, Mary Hargiss, Max Scholtes, Meghan Gaston, Monique Holley, Morgan Garrard, Natalie Graham, Nate Graham, Riley Robbins, Steven Brown and Tristan Thurman.

Cross Country

Any boys upcoming grades 7-12 who are interested in running cross country next year, email Coach Meyers at [email protected]

