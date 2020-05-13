50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 20

Thursday, May 14, 1970

A Pea Ridge High School senior, Jim Brown, was named as one of the 35 All-Star football players for the state of Arkansas. Brown becomes the third local football player in the history of the Pea Ridge Schools to be named to the All Stars. In 1965, Terry Coffee was selected and in 1967, Fred D'Angelo also was chosen. However D'Angelo suffered a severe knee injury during the All Star practice just a few days before the game and did not get to see action in the game.

A community storm shelter for Pea Ridge took two steps closer to reality Tuesday when employees of the Dempsey Henry company arrived with an air compressor to start cutting a door through the re-enforced concrete wall and with a backhoe to level the dirt which had been bulldozed up on top of the one-time city water tank. The structure is located on Davis Avenue, just south of the Pea Ridge Laundryette.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 20

Wednesday, May 14, 1980

Dog control, zoning and youth services were discussed at a meeting of the Garfield City Council May 9. The council approved imposition of fines for unconfined, unspayed female dogs in season and will consider a general dog ordinance.

In a relatively short meeting Thursday, the Pea Ridge City Council authorized the purchase of mowing equipment for use on the streets and at the city park, extended the time limits on the cable TV franchise, discussed the theft of street signs, a safety measure for a crossing near the school and set an executive session to discuss political activities with Police Chief Loyd Pifer.

In a special meeting set to act on two teacher contracts, the Pea Ridge School Board renewed the contracts of teachers Sharon Kell and Bill Lewis. Superintendent Roy Roe reported the board also hired two new high school science teachers, approved loan of a piano for a PRHS student's recital at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, amended sick leave policy and continued discussion of admission of out-of-district students.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 20

Thursday, May 17, 1990

A tax base and self-defense are the main reasons a six-member Zoning and Annexation Committee met last week to study the possibility of annexing an extensive area southwest of the existing city limits. Committee members are Mayor Mayor Rogers, Police Chief Sam Holcomb, Planning Commission chairman Jay Hale, alderman Nancy Mendenhall, Street Department superintendent Ronnie David and Doyle Frick, owner of the Ozark Mart.

The Pea Ridge City Council authorized Police Chief Sam Holcomb to hire a third patrolman. Council members Joe Hart, Gary Immel and Nancy Mendenhall voted yes and Delores Hall abstained. Holcomb said a third officer is needed to cover the city more effectively and to lessen the man hours currently being put in by the two-man force.

The Pea Ridge School Board discussed several recommendations made by the Personnel Policy Committee including personal leave for teachers.

There were 40 graduates from Pea Ridge High School in 2020; they were featured in this week's graduation edition.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 20

Wednesday, May 17, 2000

The Pea Ridge Class of 200 graduates this week with baccalaureate ceremonies on Thursday, May 18, and commencement on Friday, May 19. Graduation ceremonies for the 48 seniors will be held on the football field beginning at 7 p.m. Valedictorian is Josh Carter. Salutatorian is Alisha Easter. Teacher Cheri Fisher will present the commencement address.

A public hearing scheduled for Friday, May 11, into the non-renewal of the Pea Ridge Middle School principal's contract has been postponed until June 1. The hearing, requested by Dr. Anita Frevert, principal, generated much interest with letters being sent to parents and flyers placed around town asking that parents and other interested persons attend.

ROCKWELL -- After a rainy start, the state AA baseball tournament got underway Monday with the Blackhawks playing their first game on Tuesday at Izard County Consolidated High School. The Hawks ended the season with an impressive 24-4 record.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 20

Wednesday, May 19, 2010

Evaluating the legal aspects faced by a merger of Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department and the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County, members of the two boards of directors for emergency services in northeast Benton County have met repeatedly with George Pence, the county attorney. The results of those meetings are being communicated to the two boards as a whole in joint meetings.

The city of Pea Ridge is saving the planet one plastic bottle at a time. In cooperation with Benton County Solid Waste District, Pea Ridge is one of three locations in the county that provides residents with trailers to drop off recyclables such as cardboard, plastic, mixed paper and aluminum cans.

Pea Ridge City Council member John Cody will be represented by a public defender on charges of driving on a suspended driver's license. When Cody appeared for arraignment in the Pea Ridge division of Benton County District Court on May 11, he declared he was indigent and requested representation by a public defender.

Editorial on 05/13/2020