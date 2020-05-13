April 2020
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 exposure.
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^1^3^8
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^3^1^11
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^6^19^64
Alarm^8^8^27
Animal bite^1^1^3
Animal call^23^33^95
Assault/ battery^0^1^3
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^0^7
Breaking or entering^1^7^9
Burglary^0^1^10
Business check^1^1^3
Civil call^20^23^77
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^1
Criminal mischief^5^6^14
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^15^8^42
Emergency message^0^1^0
Environmental^0^17^0
Extra patrol^3^2^7
Follow up^25^0^111
Fraud/forgery^4^3^15
Gun shots^0^18^2
Harassment/harassing communications^2^0^8
Investigation^2^17^45
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^1
Lost/found property^14^1^58
Missing person adult^0^9^0
Missing person juvenile^4^0^18
Motorist assist^8^7^38
MVC w/ entrapment^0^6^0
MVC w/ injury^3^3^17
MVC wo/ injury^6^3^30
Narcotics investigation^0^37^5
Noise complaint^5^0^12
Other^38^0^82
Overdose^1^1^2
Prowler^1^2^1
Public assist^1^13^21
Rape/sexual assault^1^0^6
Reckless driver^15^1^61
Residential structure fire^1^0^4
Road hazard^2^0^6
Runaway^0^1^0
Sex offender investigation^0^29^1
Stolen vehicle^1^4^2
Suspicious circumstance^29^0^113
Theft^5^164^18
Threats^3^3^4
Traffic stop^12^2^708
Trespassing^1^2^7
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^0^3
Unlock^0^37^4
Warrant service/felony^0^10^4
Warrant service/misdemeanor^10^505^144
Welfare check^17^^54
Total^302^505^1986
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^19^89
Citations-^0^59
Warnings-^0^5
Warrant arrests-^12^142
City ordinance-^0^17
Misdemeanor traffic ^Month^YTD
Citations-^0^145
Warnings-^3^567
Verbal-^0^20
City ordinance-^0^3
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^1^20
Warrant arrests-^1^16
Total arrests^32^251
New cases^0^341
Traffic stops^0^748
