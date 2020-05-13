DECATUR -- A Pea Ridge man was hospitalized as the result of a two-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 102 in Benton County Monday, May 4. Caleb Woods of Pea Ridge, driver of one vehicle, was transported to a hospital, with three others checked by emergency medical technicians at the scene and released.

The accident occurred at Shepard Drive and Arkansas Highway 102, east of Decatur, around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 4. A thunderstorm was reported in the area at the time of the accident.

A 2008 Jeep driven by Decatur Fire Chief Jeremy Luker was eastbound toward Centerton when he happened upon a 2002 GMC sport-utility vehicle driven by Woods, allegedly traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

According to police, Woods lost control of his vehicle and slid down the center line and into the eastbound lane, striking the Luker vehicle.

Luker and two other Decatur firefighters, Joey Gunther and Bobby Calvert of Decatur, were passengers in the Jeep at the time.

Decatur Police Chief Steve Grizzle was first on the scene and immediately called in the accident to Benton County dispatch.

Grizzle recognized Gunther walking around the Jeep and began assessing his medical condition. Gunther said Luker was pinned behind the steering wheel and was battered but not seriously hurt. He notified dispatch of the entrapment and multiple injuries requiring multiple ambulances and fire department rescue.

Grizzle found Calvert on the side of the road having trouble breathing and had him stay where he was.

According to Grizzle, the entire front end of the GMC was missing and the engine was laying in the center of the highway. The hatch was missing from the vehicle and laying in the ditch several yards away. He found Woods about 20 yards from his vehicle, face down and unresponsive. Woods was transported to Northwest Medical Center by Bentonville EMS.

The odor of alcohol was allegedly detected by authorities on Woods' breath and clothing but no charges were filed at the time of the accident. Woods was the only occupant in the SUV, according to police.

Also responding to the accident scene were police and fire units from Highfill, Decatur, Benton County Sheriff's Office and Centerton.

