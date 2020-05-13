City officials will meet in City Hall for the May 19 City Council meeting, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who said screening and social distancing will be observed. The April council meeting was canceled and the March meeting was extremely brief.

"We're discouraging people who don't have business with the city at this meeting to not attend. We're keeping the agenda short," Crabtree said, "to do just what needs to be done this month."

Items on the agenda include a resolution to support the House Joint Resolution 1018 of 2019, and ordinance to annex 90 acres on the northwest corner of Arkansas Highway 72 and It'll Do Road, a resolution to establish a policy to keep a list of all city-owned property with a value exceeding $5,000 (as required by the state auditor), and requests from Ken Hayes, Water Utilities superintendent, to approve two permanent easements and rights of way grants along Slack Street.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

