Friday, May 8

7:07 p.m. Jakie Lee Rhodes, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault on a family or household member

Saturday, May 9

5:50 p.m. Nicole Kathleen Townsend, 18, Purdy, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Sunday, May 10

2:17 a.m. Ricky Dale Robinson, 29, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, stealing - motor vehicle theft, out of state; contempt from Rogers

1:46 p.m. Alfredo Garcia, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony third-degree domestic battering (victim pregnant); second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

8:11 p.m. Cody James Haid, 31, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, second offense DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; speeding; failure to yield to emergency vehicle

Monday, May 11

7:04 p.m. Scottie Ray Lyons II, 35, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member

General News on 05/13/2020