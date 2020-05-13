Monday, May 4
Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 103 Wade Lane
Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road/Cavewood Road
Wednesday, May 6
Fire investigation in the area of 13871 North Rd.
Thursday, May 7
Medical, South Ridge Road
Friday, May 8
Electrical fire, 10348 Deer Ridge Rd.
Medical, West Tucks Chapel RoadGeneral News on 05/13/2020
