Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. May 13, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, May 4

Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 103 Wade Lane

Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road/Cavewood Road

Wednesday, May 6

Fire investigation in the area of 13871 North Rd.

Thursday, May 7

Medical, South Ridge Road

Friday, May 8

Electrical fire, 10348 Deer Ridge Rd.

Medical, West Tucks Chapel Road

General News on 05/13/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT