Reports of some Arkansans failing to abide by social distancing recommendations over the weekend "distressed" Gov. Asa Hutchinson, he said at a news conference Monday, while reaffirming his commitment to allowing restaurants to begin resuming dine-in service today.

The governor said he had seen a few reports of customers failing to follow the proper protocols to help contain the spread of covid-19, though he declined to single out any businesses. At least one post on social media that garnered much attention claimed to show dozens of people, many without masks, crowded together in a department store in "North Central" Arkansas.

"I want to rely on the good sense of Arkansans," Hutchinson said when asked what type of enforcement the state may take to ensure compliance with distancing rules as officials work to re-open the economy. He added that he had spoken to the regional office of one retail chain -- he did not say which one -- to air his concerns.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported an increase of 31 cases of the virus over a 24-hour period Monday, raising the state's total number of infections to 4,043 since the first case was reported in March. The number of deaths attributed to the virus rose to 94.

Restaurants in Arkansas are being allowed to resume dine-in service today, so long as they limit the amount of diners to a third or normal capacity and require staff to wear face masks.

