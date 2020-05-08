Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters Friday in Little Rock in this screen grab of video provided by the governor's office.

UPDATE: Swimming pools, splash pads, waterparks and swim beaches can reopen May 22, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday, and more elective procedures are allowed to resume Monday.

Hutchinson also said the number of covid-19 cases has risen to 3,747. The number of deaths remained the same as Thursday, at 88.

Swimming pools and similar facilities will be limited to 50% capacity and required to enforce physical distancing between visitors. High-touch areas are required to be regularly cleaned under the guidelines, and pool chemistry must be maintained with twice daily PH tests.

Elective procedures that did not require overnight stays resumed April 27, but starting Monday, elective procedures that require up to a 48-hour hospital stay can restart.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said of the total covid-19 cases, 691 are active, in which a patient remains ill, rather than recovered or deceased.

Of the active cases, Smith said 131 are in correctional facilities and 89 are in nursing homes, meaning there are 471 “community” cases in the broader population.

Smith said of all active cases, there were 64 patients hospitalized and 14 on ventilators.

He said 48 nursing homes have had at least one staff or resident test positive, and to date, 270 nursing home residents and 160 staff have tested positive.

At the Cummins Unit state prison, more inmates have tested positive for a total of 896. Smith said 60 staff at the prison have also been infected.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

