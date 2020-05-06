Sign in
Wassman serves 25 years
story.lead_photo.caption Fire Chief Jack Wassman

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jack Wassman began his career in firefighting 25 years ago, on April 23, 1995, as an employee of the Rogers Fire Department, where he continues to serve as a full-time captain, paramedic and firefighter.

He was appointed the chief of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department in July 2019. He has served on the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department for eight years.

Wassman a native of Avoca, began his career in firefighting as a volunteer for the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department. Then, over the next quarter of a century, he took firefighter and emergency medical training classes eventually working his way through first responder, emergency medical technician and paramedic. He earned an associates degree in fire science, earned a bachelor's degree and graduated from an executive fire officer program. He has earned both his master's and executive fire officer program in addition to completing hundreds of hours of certification in fire fighting.

General News on 05/06/2020

Print Headline: Wassman serves 25 years

