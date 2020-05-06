Continued from last week

I took six 9- and 10-year-olds to the National Junior Olympic Games in Clearwater, Fla., several years ago. We stayed next door in a hotel to some kinda obnoxious folks who had boasted how their 10-year-old son was the fastest 200-meter kid in Montana, Idaho and I think one other state. He was big enough to be alright but when his proud folks bragged about how he had run 31.0 flat, I didn't know what to say. My athlete usually ran it in the 27 range, and had won our regional meet in an extraordinary heat with all eight finalists running in the 27s. Needless to say, this kid got smoked in the first heat.

The kid didn't run badly, as a matter of fact, and although he was pretty smooth, he was in pretty poor condition. I guess there wasn't a lot of competition in Montana. The bottom line was that he wasn't as good as he, or his parents, thought he was. His getting embarrassed (he came in a distant last) hopefully spurred him to work harder and realize that the world is a lot bigger than Montana.

As an art teacher, I deal with kids who have wide ranging abilities. Some kindergartners may not learn how to write their name for months, while others might be writing sentences several grade levels up. The thing that I look for in everyone is effort. However much talent a student has in class, the goal is to increase that talent, hone it and improve it. You would be surprised at the number of kids I have seen who didn't seem to have an artistic bone in their body, but went on to be pretty proficient in the visual arts.

Students have to see a need before a need can be addressed. Once upon a time, I had a student from a city school transfer to Pea Ridge. While I was cruising the work stations, I often would say good job or good effort to nearly all the students, but only if the work the student was doing merited it. When I came across the new student's work, it was sloppy, haphazard and completely off course. When I passed his station, he looked up and said in a demanding voice "Hey, you didn't tell me 'good job!' I replied, 'No, I didn't.'"

In reference to sporting events again, I have heard parental complaints along the lines of "if all the players practice the same amount of time, they should all play the same amount of time in the games." When confronted by such a parent once years ago, I replied that not only was that a bad idea for the good of the team, it was also a bad idea for the good of the individual.

If a player isn't getting to play on a team as much as he or she would like, it would be incumbent on that kid, along with their parents, to find out where he/she needed to improve. If a player is too slow, that player needs to work on their speed, etc. Everyone has probably heard the story of Michael Jordan, a man I consider the greatest basketball player of all time. As a sophomore, Jordan was cut from the program as not having enough talent. Jordan then worked his tail off before the next year's try outs and he became an "instant" star.

Famous leader Winston Churchill once stated that for a person to be truly great, they had to make their weaknesses their strengths. The whole point of athletics is for the improvement of the individual. Schools don't spend all the money for athletics that they do just to give the kids something to do Friday night. It's spent to help the kids who participate to become better people. There is no other justification to expend money that is taken from people in the form of taxes.

Back to the Occupy people and their problems. A lot of them have huge student loans for college degrees that were totally unmarketable. The amount of money it takes to get a BA in basket weaving or social work is far more than the student can make realistically when out in the real world. Where were the adults who failed to tell these students this?

A recent poll was taken of college freshman. They were asked how they expected they would be living 10 years hence. An alarming number felt like they would have a big new house, nice car, and a good job. Alarming in that they had no plan for obtaining those blessings. They just thought it would happen for them, because, you know, they were special and they deserved it.

Any award or reward given or presented to kids or students really ought to be earned. Students need to know what it is like to fail, and how they can learn from their failure.

I have seen shirts imprinted with slogans like "Football is Life" or "Basketball is Life." They have it totally backward.

Life is basketball, life is football. Sometimes you win. sometimes you lose, and like a close friend often told me, "sometimes you get rained out."

Learning to react in positive ways to negative things is what makes productive adults out of children. Competition is good for you, everyone needs it, and it has the potential to make you a better person.

Hearing all those sad students recount all their sad tales and their completely distorted views of life made me realize one thing. The pursuit of knowledge may be rough at times but it is way better than the curse of ignorance. Ignorance lead to things like socialism and communism.

Back here to 2020 -- have the chickens come home to roost?

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]

Sports on 05/06/2020