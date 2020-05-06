50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 19

Thursday, May 7, 1970

A tornado hopped and skipped along U.S. Hwy. 62 from the Ark. Hwy. 72 intersection northward about 1 a.m. Thursday, capriciously doling out light damage, then with a booming finale, braking to a devastating stop at the historical landmark inside the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Just north of the intersection, the tornado twisted the top off an antique surrey in front of the museum... then struck the Winton Spring House on the Pea Ridge Battlefield site.

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks came through again last Thursday as they made Pea Ridge District Track Champs to go along with their title in football. Pea Ridge started participating in high school track seven years ago and has held the title of "track champs" for six of those seven years. The only time they were beaten was in 1968 when Prairie Grove earned one-half point more than Pea Ridge.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 19

Wednesday, May 7, 1980

Lost Bridge Village Community Association has initiated actions towards the dedication of Posy Mountain Road to Benton County, County Judge A.E. Norwood reports.

Avoca's City Council set a special meeting for May 13 for discussion and action on the repair, rebuilding, possible blacktopping of some of the town streets.

Graduation week activities for the seniors at Pea Ridge High School were announced this week by principal Jerry Marple. Baccalaureate will be held Sunday, May 11, in the high school gym. Commencement exercises will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 16, in the gymnasium.Mark Casey will give the class president's address. The salutatorian's address will be given by Jan Lookadoo and the valedictory address by Rick Brown. Awards will be presented by superintendent Roy A. Roe.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 19

Thursday, May 10, 1990

Dawna Ray of Pea Ridge will graduate on Friday, the youngest student ever to graduate from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Mrs. Ray, daughter of Ginger and Gerald Patton of Pea Ridge, is 19 years old. She graduated when 16 years old from Pea Ridge High School in 1987 in the top 10% of her class.

Woodstock Woodworking Corp. of Garfield is open again with a new name, new ownership and the promise of growth in product and employment.

Alderman Joe Hart said last week he has decided to mayor of Pea Ridge. The decision means that Hart will run against incumbent Mayor Mary Rogers, who has said previously she will seek re-election.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 19

Wednesday, May 10, 2000

Pea Ridge Schools still do not have a calender for the next school year as teachers and administrator could not agree at Monday night's Pea Ridge School Board meeting. At issue were the number of days to be taken off at Thanksgiving, the date of the first parent-teacher conference and the days of the week for teacher in-service.

Bill Abrams of Garfield has turned a long-time hobby into a business. He has gone from showing cars to selling them and Betty, his wife, dons a bee suit to advertise Bill and Betty's Best Buys (4 Bs).

Haley Bone and Jade Erwin were the dominant sprinters at the River Valley Hershey qualifying meet, Saturday, April 29, in Russellville. Erwin took first places in the 50 (7.7) and 100 (15.2) dash in the 10 and under division with Bone taking top honors in the 100 (14.7) and 200 (31.0) races in the 11- to 12-year-old categories. Both girls also qualified int he softball throw with Erwin taking a first and Bone a second.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 19

Wednesday, May 12, 2010

Athletic facilities were considered at the May School Board meeting as head football coach Tony Travis presented preliminary bids on the new athletic facility planned for the field west of the high school and head basketball coach Charley Clark presented bids for refinishing the basketball court in the high school gym.

Memorial Day is May 31. Traditionally, people visit grave sites on Memorial Day and often place flowers on the tombstones. There are several cemeteries in the area which are maintained by associations consisting of persons who have family members buried in the cemetery. Members of the board ask that people help keep the cemeteries clean.

As one of the final steps before construction on the new bathroom facility at City Park begins, the Pea ridge City Council will be asked to approve the use of impact fees for the project.

Movie Gallery in Pea Ridge will close its doors to the public for the final time. The store offered movie rentals and tanning beds.

Editorial on 05/06/2020