"I love the satisfaction of being able to help people accomplish their dreams," Jason Dixon said.

"Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions people make. I've been interested in real estate since I was in my 20s. I love every aspect of it," he said.

Main St Real Estate - Fathom The Dixon Team Jason Dixon, executive broker, 479.621.3231 www.dixongroupsells.com [email protected] Suite 108 2879 W. Walnut St. Rogers AR 72756

Dixon, executive broker, and his wife, Dia, of Pea Ridge, run Main Street Real Estate - Fathom, The Dixon Team, a real estate company.

Dixon, who worked for Walmart for seven years, became a realtor in 2015. In between Walmart and real estate, he was a representative for a vendor.

"We do some commercial -- I have the Buss Stop listed," he said, adding that he is licensed in Arkansas and Missouri and has numerous residential listings. "It only makes sense," he said about being licensed in Missouri, "we used to send clients across the state line to other agents. It's so remote. It's for a service."

"I take Sam Walton's principals on how to deal with a customer -- if you take care of your customer, the business will take care of itself," Dixon said.

He said the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 shut down have not affected his real estate business and that he's actually busier now than he was this time last year. He attributes that to low interest rates and the fact that the Arkansas governor did not shut down all businesses.

"For our business, it has changed the way we do things. When we're doing listings, some people want you to wear gloves and masks -- but it hasn't affected sales. People call me weekly," he said.

The brokerage company is Fathom which has 4,000 agents and is in 22 states. He said he and the team work all over northwest Arkansas.

"My slogan, and I mean this with all of my heart, is to provide trustworthy service," he said. "If you get people to trust you, they will use you. I just want people to know that they can trust me. "It's got my name on it. I want to take care of my clients. The rest will take care of itself."

Dixon said his business is "always open."

On the team, in addition to Jason and Dia Dixon, are realtors Rob Hesington, Matt Jack, Matt Blood and Shelley Clark.

General News on 05/06/2020