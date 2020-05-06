Please read the instructions!

God loves us so much, so much so that instead of making you a pre-programmed robot, He gives you the freedom to make your own choices. Some, like what socks to wear, are of little consequence. But others are life-changing. This freedom of choice dates back to Adam and Eve. They made one choice that went against God and sin has dramatically affected the lives and events of mankind ever since.

The freedom to make choices is great for us, but, and this is a big "but," this freedom brings grave responsibility.

We have all made poor choices at times and have suffered the consequences. The good news is that no matter what choices we have made in the past, there is always opportunity for a better future. God knew that we would make some bad choices, but He loves us so much that He sent Jesus. (You still remember Easter, right?)

Some people go through life carrying the load of some wrong choices they've made in the past. They believe they've messed up so badly that nothing good can ever come of their lives. God has always wanted to forgive you and help you make better choices. That is why He sent His Son, gave us the Holy Spirit to guide and empower us, and spelled it all out in His instruction book, The Holy Bible.

Many decisions are tough and it's a great benefit to have a guidebook for our journey. Now it's up to you -- what decision will you make? Follow the greatest instruction book of all time, or continually write and follow your own very flawed instruction book?

Today, when you make a mistake (and yes, you will!), stop and look at whose instruction book are you using, yours or God's. The next time you are in a tough situation, choose to use God's instruction book instead of the knee-jerk response from your own or society's instruction book. It's never to late to make good decisions. Learn from your mistakes -- and look forward to a future filled with hope.

The instruction manual you use is your decision, so choose well. .

•••

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at [email protected] or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 05/06/2020